Authorities investigating burglaries at Rookies Food & Spirits, R & J Tavern in Mazomanie

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating a pair of commercial burglaries in Mazomanie early Monday morning.

Someone forced entry into Rookies Food & Spirits, 10267 Highway 14 in the town of Mazomanie, and R & J Tavern, 8 American Legion Drive, in the village of Mazomanie, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Elise Schaffer said in a report.

No further details were released.

Anyone who may have witnessed any activity near these locations overnight or has information on the burglaries is asked to call the Dane County tip line at 608-284-6900.

