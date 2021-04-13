 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Authorities investigating burglaries at Rookies Food & Spirits, R & J Tavern in Mazomanie
alert

Authorities investigating burglaries at Rookies Food & Spirits, R & J Tavern in Mazomanie

Police siren lights light bar squad car
iSTOCK

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating a pair of commercial burglaries in Mazomanie early Monday morning.

Someone forced entry into Rookies Food & Spirits, 10267 Highway 14 in the town of Mazomanie, and R & J Tavern, 8 American Legion Drive, in the village of Mazomanie, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Elise Schaffer said in a report.

Tips for protecting personal and financial information when shopping online.

No further details were released.

Anyone who may have witnessed any activity near these locations overnight or has information on the burglaries is asked to call the Dane County tip line at 608-284-6900.

Large fight preceding alleged shooting tops recent notable crime news in Madison area

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics