Authorities investigating after fire in pile of discarded trash on Southwest Side

EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
Authorities are investigating after extinguishing a fire early Thursday morning in a pile of discarded trash near a Southwest Side roadside.
The fire involving furniture items, blankets, trash bags, and more happened shortly before 2 a.m. in the area of Raymond Road and Frisch Road, Madison Fire Department spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster said in a report.
According to the American Red Cross, house fires are more likely to happen during the winter, and especially the holidays.
Ladder Co. 7 used a water-foam concentrate and a roof hook to put out the fire and separate the pile of trash. The fire required an estimated 200 gallons of water to extinguish, Schuster said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation and the Madison Fire Department’s Fire Investigation Team responded to continue the investigation in partnership with Madison police, Schuster said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 608-255-2345, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or
P3Tips.com.
