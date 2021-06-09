Authorities investigating after abandoned vehicle found in Rock River

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is investigating after swimmers found a vehicle submerged in the Rock River Wednesday afternoon.

The car, a BMW 323, was found just before 3 p.m. in the river near the bridge on Elmwood Road in the town of Hustisford, the Sheriff's Office said. The swimmers called 911 after they saw it.

The Beaver Dam Fire Department Dive Team confirmed that the BMW was unoccupied. Advanced Towing pulled the car from the river.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is trying to figure out how and why the vehicle ended up in the Rock River. Anyone with information is asked to call (920) 386-3726.

Hustisford Fire and EMS, the Iron Ridge Fire Department, the Neosho Fire Department and the Dodge County Emergency Response Team also assisted at the scene.

