 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Authorities investigating after abandoned vehicle found in Rock River

Authorities investigating after abandoned vehicle found in Rock River

Rock River BMW

Swimmers found a BMW submerged in the Rock River in Dodge County Wednesday afternoon. 

 DODGE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is investigating after swimmers found a vehicle submerged in the Rock River Wednesday afternoon. 

The car, a BMW 323, was found just before 3 p.m. in the river near the bridge on Elmwood Road in the town of Hustisford, the Sheriff's Office said. The swimmers called 911 after they saw it. 

The Beaver Dam Fire Department Dive Team confirmed that the BMW was unoccupied. Advanced Towing pulled the car from the river. 

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is trying to figure out how and why the vehicle ended up in the Rock River. Anyone with information is asked to call (920) 386-3726. 

Hustisford Fire and EMS, the Iron Ridge Fire Department, the Neosho Fire Department and the Dodge County Emergency Response Team also assisted at the scene. 

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics