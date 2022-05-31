Authorities identify wrong-way driver who died in crash on Highway 14

Authorities have identified the wrong-way driver who died in a crash on Highway 14 in Fitchburg on Wednesday night.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office said in a statement that the driver who was killed was Kevin Jose Irias Martinez, 28, of Fitchburg.

Irias Martinez was pronounced dead at the scene and preliminary results of a forensic examination on Friday confirmed that he died of crash injuries, the Medical Examiner’s Office said.

The death remains under investigation by Fitchburg police and the Medical Examiner’s Office.

The crash happened about 11:15 p.m. Wednesday on southbound Highway 14, just south of Lacy Road as Irias Martinez drove his SUV north on Highway 14 in the southbound lanes and collided with a southbound semi. Irias Martinez was ejected from his SUV, police said.

The semi driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, police said.

