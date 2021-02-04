Authorities identify wrong-way driver killed in head-on crash on Highway 12 in town of Roxbury

Authorities have identified the wrong-way driver killed in a head-on crash Monday afternoon on Highway 12 near Breunig Road in the town of Roxbury.
Valentino Munguia Abrajan, 40, of Madison, died at the scene of the crash and preliminary results of a forensic examination at the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on Wednesday confirmed that he died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.
This death remains under investigation by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office and Medical Examiner’s Office.
The preliminary investigation found that a Ford Focus driven by Abrajan was traveling east in the westbound lanes of 12 and struck a westbound Jeep Compass driven by a 25-year-old man, who was transported to Sauk Prairie Hospital with serious injuries that were not life threatening. That man’s name has not been released.
