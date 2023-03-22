Authorities have identified the woman who died when she was ejected from her vehicle in a rollover crash on Highway 151 in the town of Springdale on Friday night.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office said in a statement that Carin L. Chase, 36, of Mount Horeb, died in the crash about 6:45 p.m. Friday on southbound Highway 151, just west of Highway PD.

Chase was pronounced dead at the scene of crash and preliminary results of the forensic examination on Saturday confirmed that Chase died of her crash injuries.

This death remains under investigation by the Dane County Sheriff’s Department and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

