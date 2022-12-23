Authorities identify woman who died in fiery crash on Far West Side

Authorities have identified the woman who died in a fiery crash on the Far West Side on Dec. 4.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office said Isabel E. Brings, 20, of Verona, died in the crash on South Pleasant View Road, near Flagstone Drive in Madison that was reported to authorities about 11 p.m. Dec. 4.

Officers who responded to the crash found a burning Pontiac Grand Prix that had struck a light fixture and a thick metal utility pole, and a body was found inside the vehicle after the fire was put out, Madison police said.

Brings was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, and preliminary results of a forensic examination on Dec. 5 confirmed that Brings’ death was the result of injuries sustained in the crash, the Medical Examiner’s Office said in a statement.

Additional testing is under way and the death remains under investigation by Madison police and the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Madison police earlier this month said they are seeking the occupants of two vehicles in the picture accompanying this story. Police didn't say if they were sought as witnesses or may have been involved in the crash.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-266-4692. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

