Authorities identify woman who died in fiery crash into tree in Rock County

Authorities have identified the woman who died in a fiery crash into a tree in Rock County in the town of La Prairie on Tuesday.
Kristin S. Butler, 41, of Janesville, was pronounced dead at the scene, the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department reported Friday. Preliminary results of a forensic examination at the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that Butler died from injuries sustained in the crash, the department said.
The single-vehicle crash happened about 3 p.m. on South Van Allen Road, just north of East Maple Lane, Sgt. Clint Rowley said in a report.
When emergency personnel arrived at the scene, the SUV already was fully engulfed in flames, with the only occupant a female in the driver’s seat, Rowley said.
The initial investigation determined that the SUV was southbound on South Van Allen approaching East Maple when it left the road, went into the east ditch, collided with a tree in the ditch line, and started on fire, Rowley said.
The death remains under investigation by the Rock County Sheriff’s Office and the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department.
