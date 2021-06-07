Authorities identify woman who died as a result of a crash in Beloit

Authorities have identified the woman who died after a crash in Beloit on Thursday afternoon.

Janice E. Mickelson, 85, of Beloit, died at a hospital after the crash about 4:30 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Prairie Avenue and Murphy Woods Road, the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department said in a report on Monday.

Mickelson was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead, the Medical Examiner’s Department said.

Preliminary results of a forensic review of hospital medical records confirmed that Mickelson died from injuries sustained in the crash, the Medical Examiner’s Department said.

Additional testing is being done and the death remains under investigation by Beloit police and the Medical Examiner’s Department, according to the report.

