Authorities identify woman killed in town of Sun Prairie crash on Friday night

Authorities have identified a woman killed in a crash Friday night in the town of Sun Prairie.
The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office reported Monday morning that Jodi K. Schoenemann, 31, of Deerfield, was killed in the single-vehicle crash on Ridge Road north of Zimmerman Road that was reported about 8:20 p.m.
Schoenemann was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash and preliminary results of a forensic examination confirmed she died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash, the Medical Examiner’s Office said.
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported that the Schoenemann’s Chevy Sonic was headed west on Ridge Road when it left the road and hit several trees.
The death remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office and Medical Examiner’s Office.
