Authorities identify woman killed in crash with semi in Rock County
Authorities identify woman killed in crash with semi in Rock County

The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department released the name Monday of the woman who was killed after failing to yield to a semi truck that had the right of way in the town of Avon Sunday morning.

39-year-old Angela J. Berres, of Hartford, was stopped at the intersection facing north on County Highway K, according to a statement from Rock County Sgt. Josh Lund. Berres then tried to turn onto West Highway 81 and failed to yield to a semi pulling a tanker loaded with milk that had the right of way. Lund said the semi attempted to avoid Berres' car but hit it broadside. 

The semi overturned and slid into a wooded area south of Highway 81. Berres' car came to rest in a field on the north side of Highway 81, Lund said. 

Lund said Berres was taken to a hospital where she later died. Preliminary results of a medical examination confirm that Berres died from injuries sustained in the crash, according to the Medical Examiner's Department. 

