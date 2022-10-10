 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Authorities identify woman killed in 2-vehicle crash on Highway 12 in northern Dane County

Authorities have identified a woman who was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 12 in the town of Roxbury on Tuesday.

Chelsea Kovacich, 33, of Sauk City, died at a Sauk County hospital a short time after the crash that happened about 4:45 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 12 at Highway 188, the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office said in a statement.

Preliminary results of a forensic examination on Wednesday confirmed that Kovacich died from injuries she suffered in the crash, the Medical Examiner’s Office said.

The preliminary investigation determined that a vehicle was stopped on Highway 188 waiting to turn onto eastbound Highway 12, then crossed the westbound lanes of Highway 12 and collided with a vehicle heading westbound on Highway 12, causing that vehicle to roll and Kovavich to be ejected, authorities said.

No enforcement action was listed and the crash remains under investigation.

