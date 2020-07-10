Authorities identify woman found dead in town of Madison

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a woman who was found dead Wednesday in the town of Madison as Kiara M. Lopez, 27, of Madison.
Lopez was found in a wooded area near the 200 block of Nygard Street around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. Police said they were investigating the death as a hoimicide.
A forensic autopsy was completed but results are pending amid an ongoing investigation into the cause of death, Barry E. Irmen, director of operations with the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office, said in a statement Friday.
Town of Madison police are investigating Lopez's death, along with the medical examiner's office, state Crime Laboratory and the state Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation.
