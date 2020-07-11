Authorities identify woman found dead in town of Madison homicide

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a woman who was found dead Wednesday in the town of Madison as Kiara M. Lopez, 27, of Madison.

Lopez was found in a wooded area near the 200 block of Nygard Street around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. Town of Madison police said they were investigating the death as a homicide.

A forensic autopsy was completed but results are pending amid an ongoing investigation into the cause of death, Barry E. Irmen, director of operations with the medical examiner’s office, said in a statement Friday.

The state Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation is assisting with the investigation.

