Authorities identify woman found dead in town of Madison homicide

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a woman who was found dead Wednesday in the town of Madison as Kiara M. Lopez, 27, of Madison.
Lopez was found in a wooded area near the 200 block of Nygard Street around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. Town of Madison police said they were investigating the death as a homicide.
A forensic autopsy was completed but results are pending amid an ongoing investigation into the cause of death, Barry E. Irmen, director of operations with the medical examiner’s office, said in a statement Friday.
The state Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation is assisting with the investigation.
Elizabeth Beyer | Wisconsin State Journal
Elizabeth Beyer is a digital producer for the Wisconsin State Journal. She joined the team in 2019 and was formerly a data, video and audio reporter at the La Crosse Tribune.
