Authorities identify woman found dead after being reported missing in Dane County
alert top story

Authorities identify woman found dead after being reported missing in Dane County

Police lights siren
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

The Dane County Medical Examiner's office on Monday confirmed the identify of the woman who was found dead in a wooded area in the town of Burke Friday after going missing a few days prior. 

The body of Eileen G. Brown, 58, of Baltimore, Maryland, was found just off of Portage Road near the 500 block. The Medical Examiner's Office did not say how she died. Preliminary autopsy results are pending. 

Brown was reported missing Wednesday after she had flown from Baltimore to Madison and checked into a hotel in the town of Burke, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said.

She took a taxi from the airport to the Speckled Hen Inn at 5525 Portage Road, and then was not seen until her body was found. 

The Dane County Sheriff's Office and the Medical Examiner's Office are both investigating Brown's death. 

