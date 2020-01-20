Authorities identify West Side homicide victim as Chicago man

Authorities have identified the victim of a homicide Saturday on the West Side as a Chicago man.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office said Antonio R. Stidhum, 20, died from homicidal firearm violence.

Madison police are asking for the public’s assistance as its Violent Crime Unit continues to investigate the homicide. Stidhum’s body was found in an apartment at 1905 McKenna Blvd. shortly after 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police are asking anyone who was around the area of Raymond Road and McKenna Boulevard between 1:30 and 3 p.m. Saturday, who may have seen something unusual or may have any other information related to the homicide, to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

No suspects or motive have been identified, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said Sunday.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Officers went to the scene after someone in the apartment building reported gunshots. They found the victim, who had several gunshot wounds, alone inside an apartment, DeSpain said. Officers attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful.

Police said they believe Stidhum was targeted. He was not a resident of the apartment, DeSpain said, and police are not yet aware of why he was in the apartment or why he was targeted there.