Authorities have identified the Waupun man killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Dodge County early Monday morning as 26-year-old Christopher D. Balsewicz.
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said it responded just after midnight to the crash on Highway 68 near Lakeland Road in the town of Trenton.
Investigators determined that a 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by Balsewicz was heading east on Highway 68 when it left the road, struck a utility pole and came to rest on its roof, according to a police statement.
The man who was driving was non-responsive at the scene and was taken to Waupun Memorial Hospital while lifesaving efforts continued. He was pronounced dead at Waupun Memorial Hospital.
The crash remains under investigation.