Authorities identify two killed in motorcycle crash on state highway 104

The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified two people who died following a motorcycle crash Tuesday in the town of Magnolia as Tammy S. Northrup, 57, of Beloit, and Albert H. Kath III, 67 of Janesville.

The crash took place on state highway 104 at Dunphy Road in the town of Magnolia and was reported to authorities at around 4:08 p.m., Tuesday. Both Northrup and Kath were pronounced dead at the scene, Dane County Medical Examiner Director of Operations Barry Irmen said in a statement.

Northrup and Kath's deaths were attributed to injuries they sustained in the crash and additional testing is underway, Irmen said.

Forensic examinations were completed at the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office on Wednesday.

