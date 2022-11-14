Authorities identify three killed in Rock County crash

The Rock County Medical Examiner's Department has identified the three people killed in a crash in the Town of Center earlier this month.
The crash killed Thomas Flick Lohmeier, 20, of Janesville; Bridget D. Crull, 19, of Evansville; and Howard C. Walmer 76, of Evansville, the Medical Examiner said.
All three died at the scene due to injuries caused by the crash.
The incident took place at the intersection of State Highway 11 and County Road H on Nov. 5 and was reported to authorities at 9:45 p.m.
