Authorities identify third person killed in October crash in Green County
Authorities identify third person killed in October crash in Green County

Authorities have identified the third person killed in a crash in Green County in October.

Three men were killed after their went through a stop sign without stopping at the intersection of Highway 11 and Highway 81 in the town of Spring Grove and struck a semi around 7 a.m. on Oct. 9, the Green County Sherriff’s Office reported.

The driver, Jesus Juan Carlos Lopez Velaquez, 42, and two passengers, Gustavo Adolfo Martinez, 33, of South Beloit, Illinois, and a man who was not identified at the time all died at the scene. The two passengers were not wearing seatbelts.

On Monday, Sheriff Jeff Skatrud said in a statement that the second passenger was Evaristo Antonio Perez, 51, of Beloit.

