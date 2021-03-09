 Skip to main content
Authorities identify teen girl killed in Rock County rollover crash
Police lights siren squad car
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Authorities have identified a 16-year-old girl killed in a rollover crash in the town of Plymouth in Rock County on Thursday afternoon.

Paige L. Wilson of Orfordville died in the single-vehicle crash about 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of West Highway K and South Fossum Road, the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department said in a report.

Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash and preliminary results of a forensic examination done at the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on Friday confirmed that Wilson died from injuries sustained in the crash, the report said.

The 17-year-old boy who was driving the car was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said. The two teens were the only ones in the car. The boy has not been identified.

The preliminary investigation determined that the teens' car was southbound on Highway K approaching a curve and went into a ditch. It rolled multiple times and the girl was ejected. Neither teen wore a seatbelt, the Sheriff’s Office said.

This death remains under investigation by the Rock County Sheriff’s Office and the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department.

