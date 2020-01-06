Authorities identify 2 snowmobilers killed in plunge into northern Wisconsin lake

Authorities have identified the two snowmobile riders who died and a third who survived when their machines plunged into a lake in northern Wisconsin early Sunday morning.

Killed were David N. Erdman, 31, of Hubertus, and Kurtis W. Shernell, 27, of Hustisford, the Oneida County Sheriff's Office reported on Monday morning.

The third snowmobiler who survived when his machine also went into Lake Nokomis around 3 a.m. Sunday was identified as Austin J. Zillmer, 26, of Sussex, the Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

The Sheriff's Office said that Zillmer called 911 after he was able to get out of the water. Authorities arrived to find that three snowmobiles and three riders had gone into the water.

The three snowmobilers were not on a designated snowmobile trail, the Sheriff’s Office said.

