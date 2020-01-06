You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Authorities identify 2 snowmobilers killed in plunge into northern Wisconsin lake
topical alert

Authorities identify 2 snowmobilers killed in plunge into northern Wisconsin lake

{{featured_button_text}}
Police car lights, State Journal generic file photo
State Journal

Authorities have identified the two snowmobile riders who died and a third who survived when their machines plunged into a lake in northern Wisconsin early Sunday morning.

Killed were David N. Erdman, 31, of Hubertus, and Kurtis W. Shernell, 27, of Hustisford, the Oneida County Sheriff's Office reported on Monday morning.

The third snowmobiler who survived when his machine also went into Lake Nokomis around 3 a.m. Sunday was identified as Austin J. Zillmer, 26, of Sussex, the Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

The Sheriff's Office said that Zillmer called 911 after he was able to get out of the water. Authorities arrived to find that three snowmobiles and three riders had gone into the water.

The three snowmobilers were not on a designated snowmobile trail, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Homicides, hidden cameras found in students' hotel rooms top recent notable crimes in Madison area

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Former Tomah principal faces child sex charges
Crime and Courts

Former Tomah principal faces child sex charges

David Hay, 39, is charged in federal court with child enticement and possession of child pornography. Hay served as principal at Tomah High School from 2011 to 2014. Prior to that he was an administrator at Kettle Moraine High School in southeastern Wisconsin.

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics