Authorities identify rural Beaver Dam man killed in motorcycle crash Sunday

Authorities have identified a 34-year-old rural Beaver Dam man found dead Sunday morning after being thrown from his motorcycle in Dodge County.
Daniel Chase was the motorcyclist killed in the crash, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Tuesday.
Authorities responded to reports of a motorcycle in a ditch and man nearby with no signs of life on South Center Road near Jackson Road just after 5 a.m. Sunday, Sheriff Dale Schmidt reported Sunday.
The man later identified as Chase was pronounced dead at the scene. Schmidt said it is believed that sometime between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m., he was driving south on South Center Road, failed to negotiate a curve, drove into the ditch and was thrown from the motorcycle.
Schmidt said speeding and alcohol impairment are "suspected" to have contributed to the crash.
