Authorities identify Rock County worker who died after tree fell on garbage truck

The Rock County worker who died after a large tree fell across the roadway onto the dump truck he was driving was identified Wednesday as a 61-year-old Edgerton man.

Randall K. Reilly died from injuries suffered during the work place accident, the Rock County Medical Examiner's office said.

Emergency crews with the Janesville Fire Department and Rock County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a crash around 11:12 a.m. in the 4900 block of North River Road in the town of Janesville, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Reilly was driving the dump truck southbound on North River Road when a large tree "randomly fell due to environmental factors," the Sheriff's Office said.

Reilly was dead when emergency crews arrived because of injuries suffered when the tree fell, the Sheriff's Office said.

The Sheriff's Office and Medical Examiner's Office are continuing to investigate the death.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.