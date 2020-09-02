 Skip to main content
Authorities identify Poynette man as pedestrian who died after being hit by vehicle in Columbia County
alert

Columbia County Squad Car tight crop
Columbia County Sheriff's Office

Authorities have identified a Poynette man as the pedestrian killed after being hit by a vehicle in Columbia County on Friday.

The pedestrian, who died at the scene, was identified as David J. Hepler, 70, Columbia County Sheriff Roger Brandner said in a statement updating the crash in the town of Dekorra.

Brandner said a 76-year-old Dane man was driving east on Tipperary Road about 2:45 p.m. Friday when he went off the road to the right, over-corrected, began to spin and hit the 70-year-old man as he walked against traffic.

The vehicle went up and over a retaining wall and rolled over and the driver was trapped inside the vehicle. The driver suffered minor injuries, Brandner said.

The investigation is ongoing, though speed was a factor in the crash, Brandner said.

