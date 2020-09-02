Authorities identify Poynette man as pedestrian who died after being hit by vehicle in Columbia County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Authorities have identified a Poynette man as the pedestrian killed after being hit by a vehicle in Columbia County on Friday.

The pedestrian, who died at the scene, was identified as David J. Hepler, 70, Columbia County Sheriff Roger Brandner said in a statement updating the crash in the town of Dekorra.

Brandner said a 76-year-old Dane man was driving east on Tipperary Road about 2:45 p.m. Friday when he went off the road to the right, over-corrected, began to spin and hit the 70-year-old man as he walked against traffic.

The vehicle went up and over a retaining wall and rolled over and the driver was trapped inside the vehicle. The driver suffered minor injuries, Brandner said.

The investigation is ongoing, though speed was a factor in the crash, Brandner said.

