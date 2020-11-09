 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Authorities identify person killed in residential fire on Friday in Beloit
alert

Authorities identify person killed in residential fire on Friday in Beloit

{{featured_button_text}}
Police lights siren squad car
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Authorities have identified the person killed in a residential fire in Beloit early Friday morning.

The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department on Saturday said the person who died in the fire was Tina M. Cornellier, 59, of Beloit.

Cornellier was pronounced dead at the scene of the fire and the preliminary results of a forensic examination at the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that Cornellier died from injuries sustained in the fire. Additional testing is being done and the death remains under investigation by the Beloit police and fire departments and the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department.

Fire crews dispatched shortly before 3 a.m. Friday to 360½ West Grand Ave. found heavy fire coming from the second floor of the residence. Firefighters were told someone may still be inside, entered the building to extinguish the fire and found and removed one victim from the residence.

Sun Prairie explosion is the latest blast to hit Madison area since 2013

Sun Prairie explosion is the latest blast to hit Madison area since 2013

The deadly blast that rocked Sun Prairie on Tuesday is the most recent explosion in the Madison area, but there have been several more over the last five years. 

Here is a look back at coverage from other Madison-area explosions since 2013.

 

 

Authorities identify person killed in residential fire in Beloit

 

# # #

 

Authorities have identified the person killed in a residential fire in Beloit early Friday morning.

 

The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department on Saturday said the person who died in the fire was Tina M. Cornellier, 59, of Beloit.

 

Cornellier was pronounced dead at the scene of the fire and the preliminary results of a forensic examination at the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that Cornellier died from injuries sustained in the fire. Additional testing is being done and the death remains under investigation by the Beloit police and fire departments and the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department. 

 

Fire crews dispatched shortly before 3 a.m. Friday to 360½ West Grand Ave. found heavy fire coming from the second floor of the residence. Firefighters were told someone may still be inside, entered the building to extinguish the fire and found and removed one victim from the residence.

 

 

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics