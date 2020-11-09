Authorities identify person killed in residential fire on Friday in Beloit

Authorities have identified the person killed in a residential fire in Beloit early Friday morning.

The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department on Saturday said the person who died in the fire was Tina M. Cornellier, 59, of Beloit.

Cornellier was pronounced dead at the scene of the fire and the preliminary results of a forensic examination at the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that Cornellier died from injuries sustained in the fire. Additional testing is being done and the death remains under investigation by the Beloit police and fire departments and the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department.

Fire crews dispatched shortly before 3 a.m. Friday to 360½ West Grand Ave. found heavy fire coming from the second floor of the residence. Firefighters were told someone may still be inside, entered the building to extinguish the fire and found and removed one victim from the residence.

Sun Prairie explosion is the latest blast to hit Madison area since 2013