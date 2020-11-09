Authorities identify person killed in residential fire on Friday in Beloit

Authorities have identified the person killed in a residential fire in Beloit early Friday morning.
The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department on Saturday said the person who died in the fire was Tina M. Cornellier, 59, of Beloit.
Cornellier was pronounced dead at the scene of the fire and the preliminary results of a forensic examination at the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that Cornellier died from injuries sustained in the fire. Additional testing is being done and the death remains under investigation by the Beloit police and fire departments and the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department.
Fire crews dispatched shortly before 3 a.m. Friday to 360½ West Grand Ave. found heavy fire coming from the second floor of the residence. Firefighters were told someone may still be inside, entered the building to extinguish the fire and found and removed one victim from the residence.
Sun Prairie explosion is the latest blast to hit Madison area since 2013
Sun Prairie explosion is the latest blast to hit Madison area since 2013
The deadly blast that rocked Sun Prairie on Tuesday is the most recent explosion in the Madison area, but there have been several more over the last five years.
Here is a look back at coverage from other Madison-area explosions since 2013.
Residents of 109 Knaup Drive Beaver Dam will only be able to watch Wednesday as the building housing their apartments and belongings is destro…
After a small explosion put Sector67's founder in the hospital last week, renovation work on the nonprofit's new location is continuing as a deadline to leave its current space looms.
Police and fire personnel remained in ‘search and rescue mode’ Wednesday night.
As the wrecked Didion facility smoldered through Thursday, many Cambria residents were taking stock of how closely they were connected to the tragedy.
The 57-year-old homeowner was conscious when he was taken to a hospital with significant injuries, while the home at 5573 Cheryl Drive near South Fish Hatchery Road was a total loss, authorities said.
Firefighters responded to All Metals Recycling around 4 p.m. Wednesday as heavy black smoke poured from a large pile of scrap metal at the processing plant.
Smoke could be seen for two miles from a fire that leveled a large storage shed in Fitchburg early Thursday.
Documents disclose more previous spills, shutdowns and ongoing failures in reducing phosphorus that causes rank-smelling growths in lakes.
Two Beloit residents didn't know the gas line in their basement was uncapped when they installed a new gas stove, leading to an explosion that seriously injured them both and destroyed their rented home.
Authorities identify person killed in residential fire in Beloit
# # #
Authorities have identified the person killed in a residential fire in Beloit early Friday morning.
The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department on Saturday said the person who died in the fire was Tina M. Cornellier, 59, of Beloit.
Cornellier was pronounced dead at the scene of the fire and the preliminary results of a forensic examination at the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that Cornellier died from injuries sustained in the fire. Additional testing is being done and the death remains under investigation by the Beloit police and fire departments and the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department.
Fire crews dispatched shortly before 3 a.m. Friday to 360½ West Grand Ave. found heavy fire coming from the second floor of the residence. Firefighters were told someone may still be inside, entered the building to extinguish the fire and found and removed one victim from the residence.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.