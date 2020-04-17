You are the owner of this article.
Authorities identify pedestrian who died after being hit by truck on Beltline
Authorities identify pedestrian who died after being hit by truck on Beltline

Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office, generic file photo

The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office.

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

Authorities have identified the pedestrian who died after being struck by a truck on the eastbound Beltline at Todd Drive shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office said the person who was killed was Yana M. Scofield (also known as Austin Scofield), 21, of Madison.

Scofield was pronounced dead at the scene and preliminary results of an autopsy confirm that Scofield died from injuries sustained in the crash, the Medical Examiner’s Office said in a statement.

Madison police said officers sent to the scene attempted life-saving measures, but they were unsuccessful.

Additional testing is underway, and the incident remains under investigation by the Madison Police Department and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

No further details on how the incident happened have been released.

