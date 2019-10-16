Authorities have identified a pedestrian struck and killed by a vehicle on East Washington Avenue Thursday night as Maseeh M. Hakimi, 32, of Madison.
According to Madison police, Hakimi man ran in front of a car that was going the speed limit near the intersection of East Washington and North Baldwin Street about 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
The driver, who police say was cooperative and not impaired, told officers the pedestrian “came out of nowhere.”
Hakimi was pronounced dead at the scene, and preliminary results of an autopsy confirm that Hakimi died from injuries sustained in the crash, the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office said.
Additional testing is under way and the death remains under investigation by Madison police and the Medical Examiner’s Office.