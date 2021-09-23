 Skip to main content
Authorities identify pedestrian killed by vehicle in crash on East Washington Avenue Monday night
alert

Authorities have identified the pedestrian killed by a vehicle on East Washington Avenue in a crash on Monday night.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the pedestrian killed as Toni P. Cayton, 62, of Madison.

Cayton was pronounced dead at a local hospital and preliminary results of a forensic examination confirmed that Cayton died from injuries sustained in the crash. 

This death remains under investigation by the Madison Police Department and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police said the adult driver of the car remained at the scene and was cooperative. No additional details on the crash have been released.

There now have been six pedestrians killed in the East Washington Avenue/Highway 151 corridor in Madison this year, prompting dozens to call for more street safety measures and leading the city to crack down on speeding.

Thirty-five people have died in traffic crashes this year in Dane County, already exceeding the death toll for all of 2020 and continuing a trend of increased fatalities on the road, according to a report released Tuesday.

