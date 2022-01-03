Authorities identify passenger killed in Green County crash on Christmas Eve

Authorities have identified the passenger killed in a crash in Green County on Christmas Eve.
The Green County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that Santos Pascual Velasquez Lopez, 44, of Janesville, was pronounced dead at the scene of the single-vehicle crash about 3:45 a.m. on Christmas Eve in the W2300 block of Highway EE in the town of Albany.
The investigation determined that a red 1999 Ford Ranger pickup was heading east on Highway EE when it entered the gravel ditch on the south side of the road, overcorrected and went into the north ditch, down a steep embankment into a field, and rolled before coming to rest on its roof, Lt. John Schuetz said in a statement.
The crash is being investigated by the Green County Sheriff’s Office and Green County Coroner, Schuetz said, and no further details were released.
A second injured male occupant was located in the field and transported to Monroe Clinic Hospital by Albany emergency medical services, according to the Sheriff’s Office statement on Dec. 24.
