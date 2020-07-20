You are the owner of this article.
Authorities identify passenger killed in alleged OWI homicide crash in Columbia County
Authorities identify passenger killed in alleged OWI homicide crash in Columbia County

Mitchell Merkes booking photo

Mitchell K. Merkes.

 COLUMBIA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Authorities have identified a passenger killed in an alleged OWI homicide crash in Columbia County early Friday morning.

Zachary Q. Austin, 31, of Rio, was found dead at the scene of the crash on Genrich Road, just west of Hagan Road in Lowville Township, Columbia County Sheriff Roger Brandner said in a statement.

Mitchell K. Merkes, 29, who was caught a couple of hours after the crash, was tentatively charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle and operating after revocation, causing death. He has three prior OWI convictions.

