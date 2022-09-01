Authorities identify motorcyclist who died in Tuesday crash exiting I-39/90 to Beltline

Authorities identified the 61-year-old Cambridge man who died when he crashed his motorcycle exiting southbound Interstate 39/90 to the westbound Beltline on Tuesday.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office said in a statement that Robert A. Kripps died in the crash about 1:40 p.m. Tuesday.

Kripps was pronounced dead at the scene and preliminary results of a forensic examination confirmed that Kripps’ death was the result of injuries sustained in the crash, the Medical Examiner’s Office said.

The death remains under investigation by Wisconsin State Patrol and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.