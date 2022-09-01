 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Authorities identify motorcyclist who died in Tuesday crash exiting I-39/90 to Beltline

Dane County Medical Examiner's Office generic file photo

Authorities identified the 61-year-old Cambridge man who died when he crashed his motorcycle exiting southbound Interstate 39/90 to the westbound Beltline on Tuesday.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office said in a statement that Robert A. Kripps died in the crash about 1:40 p.m. Tuesday.

Kripps was pronounced dead at the scene and preliminary results of a forensic examination confirmed that Kripps’ death was the result of injuries sustained in the crash, the Medical Examiner’s Office said.

The death remains under investigation by Wisconsin State Patrol and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Wildlife photographer captures dolphins 'talking' to each other while chasing her boat

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics