Authorities identify motorcyclist who died in crash on North Stoughton Road Saturday night

Authorities have identified the motorcyclist who died in a crash on North Stoughton Road on Saturday night.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office said Nicholas A. Rios, 56, of Madison, died in the crash shortly before 9:40 p.m. on North Stoughton Road (Highway 51) near Pierstorff Street in Madison.

Rios was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash and a forensic examination at the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on Sunday determined that Rios’ death was the result of injuries he sustained in the crash, the Medical Examiner’s Office said in a report.

Additional testing is being done and the death remains under investigation by Madison police and the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Officers responded to a report from a passerby who saw someone on the side of the road off North Stoughton Road, Sgt. Gregg Sosoka said in a report.

The motorcycle appeared to be the only vehicle involved in the crash, Sosoka said.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.