Authorities identify motorcyclist who died in crash on North Stoughton Road Saturday night

Authorities have identified the motorcyclist who died in a crash on North Stoughton Road on Saturday night.
The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office said Nicholas A. Rios, 56, of Madison, died in the crash shortly before 9:40 p.m. on North Stoughton Road (Highway 51) near Pierstorff Street in Madison.
Rios was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash and a forensic examination at the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on Sunday determined that Rios’ death was the result of injuries he sustained in the crash, the Medical Examiner’s Office said in a report.
Additional testing is being done and the death remains under investigation by Madison police and the Medical Examiner’s Office.
Officers responded to a report from a passerby who saw someone on the side of the road off North Stoughton Road, Sgt. Gregg Sosoka said in a report.
The motorcycle appeared to be the only vehicle involved in the crash, Sosoka said.
Photos: Madison's most dangerous intersections, as seen from space
No. 10: Packers Avenue and International Lane
No. 9: Zeier Road and East Washington Avenue
No. 8: South Park Street and West Badger Road
No. 7: Thierer Road and East Washington Avenue
No. 6: North First Street and East Washington Avenue
No. 5: Buckeye Road and South Stoughton Road
No. 4: South Baldwin Street and East Washington Avenue
No. 3: North Stoughton Road and East Washington Avenue