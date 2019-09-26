Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office, generic file photo

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the motorcyclist who died nine days after a crash in the town of Vermont as Lewis B. Terpstra, 77, of Madison.

The crash on Highway F near Enerson Road in the town of Vermont was reported to authorities about 12:15 a.m. on Sept. 24.

Terpstra was taken to a local hospital where he died nine days later. A forensic review of hospital records determined that Terpstra’s death was the result of injuries sustained in the crash, the Medial Examiner’s Office said in a statement.

The death remains under investigation.

