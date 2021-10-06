 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Authorities identify motorcyclist who died after losing control, crashing into vehicle near Stoughton
alert

Authorities identify motorcyclist who died after losing control, crashing into vehicle near Stoughton

Dane County Medical Examiner's Office generic file photo

Authorities have identified a motorcyclist who died after losing control and crashing into a vehicle on Highway 138 near Stoughton on Monday afternoon.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office said Morley E. A. Rendmeister III, 36, of Stoughton, was killed in the crash shortly after 2:30 p.m. Monday on Highway 138 near Hogie Road, in the town of Dunkirk.

Tips for pickpocket prevention

Rendmeister was pronounced dead at the scene and preliminary results of a forensic examination done at the Medical Examiner’s Office on Tuesday confirmed that he died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Additional testing is being done and the death remains under investigation by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office and the Medical Examiner’s Office.

The 58-year-old woman who was driving the Buick Encore that Rendmeister crashed into was taken to Stoughton Hospital with minor injuries.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics