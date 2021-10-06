Authorities identify motorcyclist who died after losing control, crashing into vehicle near Stoughton

Authorities have identified a motorcyclist who died after losing control and crashing into a vehicle on Highway 138 near Stoughton on Monday afternoon.
The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office said Morley E. A. Rendmeister III, 36, of Stoughton, was killed in the crash shortly after 2:30 p.m. Monday on Highway 138 near Hogie Road, in the town of Dunkirk.
Rendmeister was pronounced dead at the scene and preliminary results of a forensic examination done at the Medical Examiner’s Office on Tuesday confirmed that he died from injuries sustained in the crash.
Additional testing is being done and the death remains under investigation by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office and the Medical Examiner’s Office.
The 58-year-old woman who was driving the Buick Encore that Rendmeister crashed into was taken to Stoughton Hospital with minor injuries.
