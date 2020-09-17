 Skip to main content
Authorities identify motorcyclist killed in West Side crash on Tuesday night
Authorities identify motorcyclist killed in West Side crash on Tuesday night

Authorities have identified a motorcyclist killed in a crash on the West Side on Tuesday night.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office said in a statement that Damarico L. Leggett, 27 of Sun Prairie, died in the crash about 8:15 p.m. Tuesday on South Whitney Way near Marathon Drive.

Leggett died after being taken to a hospital. A forensic examination confirmed that he died from injuries sustained in the crash, Medical Examiner’s Office said.

Witnesses told Madison police the motorcyclist was driving above the speed limit before losing control and crashing, Lt. Kipp Hartman said in a statement.

This death remains under investigation by the Madison Police Department and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

