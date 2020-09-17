Authorities identify motorcyclist killed in West Side crash on Tuesday night

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Authorities have identified a motorcyclist killed in a crash on the West Side on Tuesday night.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office said in a statement that Damarico L. Leggett, 27 of Sun Prairie, died in the crash about 8:15 p.m. Tuesday on South Whitney Way near Marathon Drive.

Leggett died after being taken to a hospital. A forensic examination confirmed that he died from injuries sustained in the crash, Medical Examiner’s Office said.

Witnesses told Madison police the motorcyclist was driving above the speed limit before losing control and crashing, Lt. Kipp Hartman said in a statement.

This death remains under investigation by the Madison Police Department and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

