Authorities identify motorcyclist killed in crash at Beltline off-ramp to Park Street on Sunday

Authorities have identified the motorcyclist killed in a crash Sunday night at the eastbound Beltline off-ramp to Park Street.
Jason R. Lewis, 45, of Brooklyn, was pronounced dead at a local hospital a short time after the crash and preliminary results of a forensic examination on Monday confirmed that he died from injuries he suffered in the crash, the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office said in a statement on Wednesday.
Lewis hit a guardrail and landed near the edge of the pond at the interchange about 9:15 p.m. Sunday, Madison police said.
