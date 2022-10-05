 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Authorities identify motorcyclist killed in crash at Beltline off-ramp to Park Street on Sunday

Dane County Medical Examiner's Office generic file photo

Authorities have identified the motorcyclist killed in a crash Sunday night at the eastbound Beltline off-ramp to Park Street.

Jason R. Lewis, 45, of Brooklyn, was pronounced dead at a local hospital a short time after the crash and preliminary results of a forensic examination on Monday confirmed that he died from injuries he suffered in the crash, the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office said in a statement on Wednesday.

Lewis hit a guardrail and landed near the edge of the pond at the interchange about 9:15 p.m. Sunday, Madison police said.

