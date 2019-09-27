Authorities have identified the motorcyclist killed by a semi in a Rock County hit-and-run crash on Wednesday as Michael L. Bacon, 59, of Whitewater.
An autopsy by the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that Bacon died from injuries sustained in the crash, the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department said in a statement.
The crash happened shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday at the Interstate 39/90 and Highway 11 interchange. Witnesses told Rock County deputies that a motorcycle was turning west onto Highway 11 from the off ramp of I-39/90 when a semi that was westbound on Highway 11 failed to stop at a red traffic signal and ran over the motorcyclist, then continued west on 11 fleeing the area, Rock County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Douglas Coulter said in a statement.
The Rock County Sheriff’s Office reported Thursday that witness statements helped identify the semi driver as Branko Jovanovic, 29, of Lyons, Illinois. Jovanovic was tentatively charged with hit-and-run causing death and is scheduled for his initial court appearance at 3 p.m. on Friday.