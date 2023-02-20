Authorities have identified a Monroe woman who was killed in a crash after crossing the center line in Rock County on Friday morning.

Norah A. Sanders, 71, was pronounced dead at a local hospital on Friday and preliminary results of a forensic examination confirmed that she died of her crash injuries, the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office said in a statement.

The woman was heading east in the 14000 block of Highway 81 in the town of Avon shortly before 8:30 a.m. when she lost control of her vehicle on the slippery road and crashed into a semi-tractor trailer traveling west, authorities said.

The semi driver was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation by the Rock County Sheriff’s Office and Medical Examiner’s Office.

