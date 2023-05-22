A 52-year-old Monroe man died after his vehicle crashed into a cement pillar off of a Green County highway Saturday night, authorities said.

Colin Rabe Jr. was killed after his vehicle went off the road at the intersection of Highway 11/81 and Highway GG, Green County Sheriff Jeff Skatrud said in a statement.

Rabe had his seatbelt on at the time of crash but his vehicle's airbags did not deploy, Skatrud said.

Authorities pronounced Rabe dead at the scene.

The initial investigation determined that Rabe's vehicle was traveling west on Highway 81, failed to stop at the stop sign at Highway 11, continued across Highway 11 and onto Highway GG. The vehicle then entered the west ditch of Highway GG and continued north, colliding with a mound of gravel and overturning before colliding with a cement pillar and coming to rest.

