Authorities identify McFarland man as ice fisherman who drowned in Lake Waubesa

Authorities have identified the body of the ice fisherman found in Lake Waubesa on Saturday.
The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office said in a statement that Richard D. Knuteson, 45, of McFarland, died of drowning.
Authorities first became aware Knuteson was missing after he failed to come home Saturday night from an ice fishing trip on the north end of Lake Waubesa.
The area where Knuteson was found had indications that an ATV may have fallen through the ice, according to Sheriff's Office Sgt. Nicole Schomer.
The death remains under investigation by the Dane County Sheriff's Office and Dane County Medical Examiner’s Officer.