Authorities identify man who suffered fatal chest wound, rule his death a homicide

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on Friday identified the man who suffered a fatal chest wound on Sunday and ruled it a homicide.

Officers were called to an apartment complex in the 5600 block of Black Onyx Drive on the Far East Side just before 5:30 a.m. Sunday on a report of a disturbance and arrived to find a neighbor providing lifesaving measures to the man, who was pronounced dead at a local hospital, Madison police reported.

The Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as Trevon M. Davis-Williams, 23, of Dodgeville, and said preliminary results of an autopsy confirmed that he died from homicidal sharp-force-related trauma.

Police said Davis-Williams was in a relationship with a woman they took into custody in connection with his death. Police have not released the name of the woman, who is being held on a probation violation. Jail records show a woman whose case number matches that of the homicide’s was booked into the jail Sunday night. The Wisconsin State Journal also is not naming her because she has not been charged with a crime.

The woman was not at the scene at the time police arrived on Sunday morning. Police said the couple’s child was at the residence unharmed at the time of Sunday’s incident and has been referred to Dane County child protective services.

This death remains under investigation by the Madison Police Department and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.