Authorities identify man who drowned in Lake Mendota near UW Memorial Union

Authorities have identified the man who drowned in Lake Mendota near the UW Memorial Union earlier this month.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office said in a statement that Layne Hailu, 22, of Madison, was the man whose body was found after a passerby notified police at about 5:40 a.m. Aug. 19 of what appeared to be a body floating in the water, just off a pier near Alumni Park.

UW-Madison police spokesperson Marc Lovicott said that day that foul play was not suspected in Hailu’s death.

Hailu was pronounced dead at the scene and preliminary results of a forensic examination confirmed that he drowned, the Medical Examiner’s Office said.

Hailu was a member of the King-Morgridge Scholars Program, a tight-knit cohort of high-achieving students from Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, Southeast Asia and South Asia.

"Layne connected with multiple communities on our campus and was loved by many," vice chancellor for student affairs Lori Reesor said in a statement. "We’re deeply sorry for his family, friends and fellow scholars."

Hailu was a junior and a UW press release said he is being remembered by friends as a "changemaker and innovator," who was also passionate about sports, music and was known for his infectious smile and generous nature.