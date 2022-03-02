Authorities identify man who died in tree-trimming accident in Madison

The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office on Wednesday identified the man who was killed after getting electrocuted during a tree-trimming operation in Madison.

Dustin L. Gurney, 38, of Janesville, died from the injuries he sustained during the workplace incident on Tuesday around 12:20 p.m. near the intersection of West Broadway Street and Hoboken Road, the Medical Examiner's office said preliminary results from a forensic examination show.

A company — authorities have not specified the company's name — was trimming trees when a branch got stuck on a power line. A worker pulled on the branch and it snapped the wire, which swung down below, Madison police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said.

The wire hit a company vehicle that Gurney was leaning on, electrocuting him. He died on the scene, Fryer said.

The Medical Examiner's Office said the incident was an accident, but the death is still being investigated by the Madison Police Department. The Medical Examiner's Office is conducting additional testing.

