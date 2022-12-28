Authorities identify man who died in town of Dunkirk crash

Authorities have identified the man who died in a crash Saturday in the town of Dunkirk.
Jacob C. Kleven, 45, died in the crash about 8:05 a.m. Saturday in the 2500 block of Hammond Road in the town of Dunkirk, the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office said in a statement.
Kleven was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash and preliminary results of a forensic examination on Tuesday confirmed that he died of crash injuries, the Medical Examiner’s Office said.
This death remains under investigation by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office and Medical Examiner’s Office.
