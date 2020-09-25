Authorities identify man who died in rollover crash off I-39/90 near Beltline

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Authorities have identified the Minnesota man who died in a single-vehicle rollover crash Thursday evening off Interstate 39/90 near the Beltline.

The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office said Friday the man who was killed was Michael Wright, 25, of Rochester, Minnesota.

Results from a forensic examination determined that Wright died from injuries sustained in the crash, the office said.

Shortly before 6:30 p.m. Thursday, a silver 2000 Nissan Maxima driven by Wright began to spin out of control while heading south on I-39/90 near Highway 12, the Wisconsin State Patrol said.

The Maxima rolled down a steep, grassy embankment to the right, the State Patrol reported. Wright, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected about 80 feet off of the road.

