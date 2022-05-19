Authorities identify man who died in Rock County crash on Monday

The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department has identified the man who died in a crash Monday afternoon in Rock County

Hans F. Schmidt, 33, of Monroe, died in the crash shortly after 4:45 p.m. Monday on westbound Highway 11 at Roherty Road in the town of Plymouth, the Medical Examiner’s Department said.

Schmidt was pronounced dead at the scene and preliminary results of a forensic examination at the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on Tuesday confirmed he died from injuries sustained in the crash, the Medical Examiner’s Department said.

The death remains under investigation by the Rock County Sheriff’s Office and the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department.

