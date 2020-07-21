Authorities identify man who died in motorcycle crash on North Side on Saturday

Authorities have identified the man who died in a motorcycle crash on the North Side on Saturday morning.
David Tecuatl Morales, who also goes by David Jr Tecuatl Morales, 31, of Madison, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash and preliminary results of a forensic examination confirmed that Tecuatl died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash, the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office reported.
Tecuatl was driving his motorcycle before laying it down and crashing into a parked car on the 1900 block of Thackeray Road at around 7:40 a.m. Saturday, Lt. David Jugovich said.
The motorcycle hit the ground and Tecuatl hit the car and died from blunt force trauma, Jugovich said.
The death remains under investigation by Madison police and the Medical Examiner’s Office.
