Authorities identify man who died in Juneau County house fire

Authorities have identified the person who died in a house fire Saturday morning in Juneau County as a 64-year-old man. 

A body was found in a Union Center home after the house caught fire, the Juneau County Sheriff's Office said. The Juneau County Medical Examiner's Office and the the University of Wisconsin Forensic Pathology Office identified the man who was found dead as LeRoy C. Siefkes. His cause of death was not released. 

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigations is assisting the Juneau County Sheriff's Office in the investigation.

The Union Center Fire Department responded to the fire shortly after 7:30 a.m. Emergency crews were notified that there were potentially two individuals inside the home as it burned, the Sheriff's Office said.

One person was found to be safe in the city of Elroy, but firefighters found Siefkes dead after an extensive search of the building, the Sheriff's Office said. 

