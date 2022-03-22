Authorities identify man who died in Juneau County house fire

Authorities have identified the person who died in a house fire Saturday morning in Juneau County as a 64-year-old man.
A body was found in a Union Center home after the house caught fire, the Juneau County Sheriff's Office said. The Juneau County Medical Examiner's Office and the the University of Wisconsin Forensic Pathology Office identified the man who was found dead as LeRoy C. Siefkes. His cause of death was not released.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigations is assisting the Juneau County Sheriff's Office in the investigation.
The Union Center Fire Department responded to the fire shortly after 7:30 a.m. Emergency crews were notified that there were potentially two individuals inside the home as it burned, the Sheriff's Office said.
One person was found to be safe in the city of Elroy, but firefighters found Siefkes dead after an extensive search of the building, the Sheriff's Office said.
Photos: Look back at the Kelly Nolan homicide
Kelly Nolan reported missing
Kelly Nolan, a UW-Whitewater student, had been living in Madison for the summer, working part time. She disappeared in the early morning hours of June 23, 2007, after a night out with friends.
MADISON POLICE DEPARTMENT
Poster seeks help
A poster asking for help locating Kelly Nolan is plastered on a pole on Library Mall on June 29, 2007.
CAPITAL TIMES ARCHIVES
Mother speaks about missing daughter
Mary Jane Nolan, left, speaks to reporters on July 3, 2007, about her missing daughter, Kelly Nolan. She is joined by daughters, Candice Nolan, center, and April Nolan, right, in Madison on Library Mall.
CAPITAL TIMES ARCHIVES
Reward announced
Mary Jane Nolan, left, announces a monetary reward July 3, 2007, for help in securing the return of her daughter, Kelly Nolan, 22. Beside her are Kelly's sisters, Candice, 25, of Pewaukee, and April, 20, of Waunakee.
JOSEPH W. JACKSON III, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
Information sought
A poster asking people to be on the lookout for missing student Kelly Nolan hangs July 9, 2007, in the entrance window of the apartment building where she lived, at 434 W. Mifflin St. in Madison.
STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
Grim press conference
Dane County Coroner John Stanley, right, and Madison Police Chief Noble Wray speak during a news conference July 9, 2007, regarding a body found on Schneider Road in rural Fitchburg that is "probably" that of missing Kelly Nolan.
LEAH L. JONES, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
Noble Wray addresses media
Madison Police Chief Noble Wray updates the media on the case of Kelly Nolan, a missing woman whose body was found July 9, 2007.
CAPITAL TIMES ARCHIVES
Setting up search area
Searchers set up a base camp off Highway MM on July 9, 2007, in an area where a body was found. The search began at about 4:30 a.m. with about 100 people including the FBI and police on horseback.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
Rural site investigated
Police investigate a location on Schneider Drive in rural Fitchburg on July 9, 2007, during the search for Kelly Nolan. Part of the road, in a rural residential area, will be closed while the investigation continues, police said.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
Crime scene tape crossing road
On July 9, 2007, investigators scour the area off Schneider Drive in rural Fitchburg where a body, believed to be that of missing UW-Whitewater student Kelly Nolan, was found early the day before. A positive identification was later made. Crime scene tape can be seen crossing the road.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
Kelly Nolan Search
Schneider Drive in the town of Dunn was closed to traffic on July 9, 2007, after officials found the body of Kelly Nolan, a 22-year-old UW-Whitewater student who had been missing for more than two weeks, in a wooded area.
LEAH L. JONES, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
Scene of investigation
Police block off Schneider Drive, just northeast of Oregon, after finding the body of Kelly Nolan on July 9, 2007, in a densely wooded area. The case remains unsolved.
STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
Support vehicles respond
A town of Blooming Grove Fire/Rescue vehicle leaves Schneider Road at Sand Hill Road, pulling a Dane County Emergency Decontamination Support trailer on July 10, 2007, the day after Kelly Nolan's body was found.
LEAH L. JONES, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
Forensic experts called in
Forensic anthropologist Leslie Eisenberg drives away July 10, 2007, from the area where Kelly Nolan's body was found the day before. The Dane County coroner confirmed that the body found along Schneider Drive in rural Fitchburg was that of the missing 22-year-old UW-Whitewater student. Police believe she was murdered.
JOSEPH W. JACKSON III, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
Police tape on Schneider Road
Police tape is tied to a branch July 11, 2007, in rural Fitchburg where Kelly Nolan's body was found.
LEAH L. JONES, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
Property owner
Eleanor Killerlain, 86, owned the property on Schneider Drive in the town of Dunn where Kelly Nolan's body was found. Killerlain is pictured here July 11, 2007.
LEAH L. JONES, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
Reward offered
The sisters of Kelly Nolan -- Candice, left, and April -- hold a press conference Sept. 17, 2007, to announce a $12,000 reward for the capture of Kelly's killer.
LEAH L. JONES, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
Press conference held
Candice Nolan, left, and April Nolan, attend the Sept. 17, 2007, press conference in front of St. Paul's University Catholic Center, 723 State St.
LEAH L. JONES, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
Searching for clues
Madison police and the family of Kelly Nolan appeal Sept. 17, 2007, for information about her homicide. Nolan was last seen in the Downtown area on June 23, 2007, and found dead near Oregon on July 9. The case remains unsolved.
STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
