Authorities identify man who died in Janesville house fire

The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department has identified the person who died in a fire at a single-family home in Janesville early Monday morning.

The department said Steven J. Stephenson, 58, of Janesville, died in the fire at 1062 S. Pearl St.

Stephenson was pronounced dead at the scene and preliminary results of a forensic examination at the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on Tuesday determined that Stephenson died from injuries sustained due to the fire.

Additional testing is being done and the death remains under investigation by the Janesville police and fire departments and the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department.

More COVID-19 outbreaks in Wisconsin prisons top recent notable crime-related news

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.