Authorities identify man who died in Janesville house fire

The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department has identified the person who died in a fire at a single-family home in Janesville early Monday morning.
The department said Steven J. Stephenson, 58, of Janesville, died in the fire at 1062 S. Pearl St.
Stephenson was pronounced dead at the scene and preliminary results of a forensic examination at the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on Tuesday determined that Stephenson died from injuries sustained due to the fire.
Additional testing is being done and the death remains under investigation by the Janesville police and fire departments and the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department.
More COVID-19 outbreaks in Wisconsin prisons top recent notable crime-related news
5 more Wisconsin prisoners die from COVID-19, bringing DOC's total to 10 deaths
COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin prison system rise again; 7 simultaneous outbreaks
Total COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin prison system break 5,000; active cases at 2,000
Reported kidnapping Downtown appears to have been ‘couple’s quarrel and fight,’ Madison police say
Rental office burns, but rest of South Side apartment building saved by Madison fire crews
Narcotics investigation leads to $10,000 worth of drugs, arrest of Fitchburg man
Convenience store worker traded tobacco, money for nude pictures, sex with teen, Middleton police say
Medical Examiner releases name of man killed in Far West Side triple shooting
Monticello man gets 42 months in federal prison for possessing ammunition as a felon
Report: No 'exigent' reason to enter Monona home where Black man was detained
Man charged with threatening to kill grandmother, misuse of her identity
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.