Authorities identify man who died in Janesville house fire
Authorities identify man who died in Janesville house fire

The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department has identified the person who died in a fire at a single-family home in Janesville early Monday morning.

The department said Steven J. Stephenson, 58, of Janesville, died in the fire at 1062 S. Pearl St.

Stephenson was pronounced dead at the scene and preliminary results of a forensic examination at the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on Tuesday determined that Stephenson died from injuries sustained due to the fire.

Additional testing is being done and the death remains under investigation by the Janesville police and fire departments and the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department.

